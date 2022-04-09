AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after buying an additional 205,244 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 150,571 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,037,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 87,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 83,540 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.90. 408,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,934. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.86.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

