AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,045,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.18. The stock has a market cap of $387.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.60.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.