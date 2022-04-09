AGF Investments Inc. Has $3.74 Million Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,166 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 569.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

ORLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of ORLA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 84,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,313. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

