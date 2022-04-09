AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 193 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,596 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after acquiring an additional 357,764 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.89. 662,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,343. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.73 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

