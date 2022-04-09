AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 4,281 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 114.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRBN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 88.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $82,000.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KRBN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,021. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.