AGF Investments Inc. Sells 2,379 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synopsys by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,567 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,603,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $73,004,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,928 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys stock traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.83. 783,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,263. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.58. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.