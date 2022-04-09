AGF Investments Inc. Sells 4,249 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $197.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.73 and its 200 day moving average is $247.72. The firm has a market cap of $195.20 billion, a PE ratio of 131.45, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $685,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,257 shares of company stock worth $32,554,817 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

