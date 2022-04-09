AGF Investments Inc. Takes $452,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cerner by 88.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cerner by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,543,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after purchasing an additional 651,326 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $93.40. 1,161,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,552. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

