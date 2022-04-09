AGF Investments Inc. Takes $520,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,390,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $496,517,000 after purchasing an additional 139,436 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,993 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,153,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,196,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,828,000 after acquiring an additional 54,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

RL traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.61. 938,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.53 and its 200 day moving average is $118.43. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $100.44 and a 52 week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

