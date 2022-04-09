AGF Investments Inc. Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 132,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 94,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $18,360,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 12,188,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,380,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

About Sirius XM (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.