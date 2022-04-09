AGF Investments Inc. Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 132,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 94,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $18,360,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.
Shares of SIRI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 12,188,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,380,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.
About Sirius XM (Get Rating)
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
