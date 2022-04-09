AGF Investments LLC Acquires 1,269 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,074. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.17 and its 200-day moving average is $297.53. The company has a market cap of $214.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $229.03 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.