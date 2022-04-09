AGF Investments LLC Acquires 6,038 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.42. 9,215,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,704,584. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

