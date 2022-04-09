AGF Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,373 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBCT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 728,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,401 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,275,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 46,348 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 439,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 69,605 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT remained flat at $$19.41 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,869,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

