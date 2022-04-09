AGF Investments LLC Buys Shares of 729 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,162,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,635. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

