AGF Investments LLC Has $692,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3,125.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 364,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,971,000 after purchasing an additional 352,862 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $19,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.90. 3,952,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,003. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.23. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,713 shares of company stock worth $22,694,212. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

