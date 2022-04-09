AGF Investments LLC Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.56. 565,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,924. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.70. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,228 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.22.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

