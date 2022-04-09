AGF Investments LLC Has $98,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.15. 1,449,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

