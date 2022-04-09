AGF Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.19. 1,522,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,017. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

