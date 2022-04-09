AGF Investments LLC Invests $27,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,269. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

