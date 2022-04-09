AGF Investments LLC Invests $792,000 in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sonoco Products by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 449.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 182,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149,674 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. 505,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.76%.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.