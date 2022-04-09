AGF Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 699 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AB. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 45.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AB traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

