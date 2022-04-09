AGF Investments LLC Sells 714 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after buying an additional 1,128,703 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,076.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 633,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after buying an additional 579,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,251,000 after buying an additional 548,389 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,022. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $895,464 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

