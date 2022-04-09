Agra Ventures (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Shares Down 15.2%

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 19,469 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 8,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

Agra Ventures Ltd. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It manufactures and distributes premium personal care, cosmetics, and cannabinoid-infused product lines; hand-made skin care lines; CBD-infused topical creams; therapeutic relief balms; sport pain CBD tinctures; CBD-infused soaks; CBD-infused roll-ons and healing sticks; THC flowers; balanced THC and CBD flowers; and cannabinoid-infused carbonated beverages.

