Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.97

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.97 and traded as high as C$5.25. Aimia shares last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 123,631 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIM shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aimia from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aimia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$476.31 million and a P/E ratio of -37.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.97.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

