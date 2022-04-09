Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.20. 905,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,231. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

