Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.01

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.01 and traded as low as $18.22. Air T shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 4,012 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIRT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Air T alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter.

In other Air T news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,217.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,165 shares of company stock worth $130,299. 62.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air T by 433.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air T by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.