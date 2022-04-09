Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Down to $3.20

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.11. Ambev shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 71,282 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867,593 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 255.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748,854 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,754,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,984 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Ambev by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ambev by 180.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,171,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

