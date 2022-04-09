American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $10.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

AXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday.

AXL traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.76. 2,713,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,765. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.88 million, a PE ratio of 225.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

