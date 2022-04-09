American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Trading 0.3% Higher

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.04 and last traded at $40.85. 296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78.

Get American Century Sustainable Growth ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 5.09% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Sustainable Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.