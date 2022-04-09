Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Lowered to $335.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $316.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $333.67.

NYSE:AMP opened at $293.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.58. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

