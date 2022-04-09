Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Downgraded by TheStreet

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $102.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

