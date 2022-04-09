Analysts Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Arko posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arko by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arko by 2,572.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,961 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Arko by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,433,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after buying an additional 812,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 573,531 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arko by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 452,090 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARKO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 295,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,059. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Arko (Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.