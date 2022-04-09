Analysts Anticipate Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $7.91 million. Skylight Health Group reported sales of $4.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year sales of $34.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $38.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.62 million, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $44.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skylight Health Group.

SLHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mackie upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLHG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,636. Skylight Health Group has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

