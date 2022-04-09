Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) will report sales of $203.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $213.50 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $176.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $864.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $841.50 million to $891.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $940.45 million, with estimates ranging from $918.50 million to $984.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $174.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of UCBI traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Banks (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.