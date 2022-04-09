Analysts Expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. Ambarella posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

AMBA traded down $3.12 on Monday, reaching $90.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,580. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.23 and a beta of 1.19. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $81.28 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day moving average is $154.47.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $59,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

