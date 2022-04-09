Analysts Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will post sales of $79.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.00 million. Banc of California reported sales of $62.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $329.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.60 million to $332.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $360.30 million, with estimates ranging from $353.00 million to $372.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banc of California stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 415,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Banc of California by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.