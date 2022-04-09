Analysts Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Post $0.44 EPS

Brokerages predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.59. Bruker also reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRKR. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 153,140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 793,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bruker has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

