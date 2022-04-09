Analysts Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) to post sales of $177.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.40 million. Calix reported sales of $162.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $745.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $750.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $831.12 million, with estimates ranging from $816.64 million to $845.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Calix by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Calix by 261.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Calix by 140.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.57. 441,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,370. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. Calix has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

