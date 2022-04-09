Analysts Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) will announce $344.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360.90 million and the lowest is $335.10 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $306.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

About PacWest Bancorp (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.