Analysts Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.09. 3,573,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

