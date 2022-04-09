Analysts Set Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Target Price at $12.33

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENRFF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Enerflex stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

