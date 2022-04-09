Analysts Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Target Price at 20.15

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 20.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVCM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

EVCM traded down 0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching 13.02. 88,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,060. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 10.38 and a fifty-two week high of 23.41.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,907,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,298,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,632,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,192,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

