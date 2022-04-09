Analysts Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) PT at $100.72

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.81.

REMYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($192.31) to €167.00 ($183.52) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

REMYY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,537. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.