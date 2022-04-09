Analysts Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Target Price at C$24.46

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$340,000.

TPZ traded up C$0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting C$21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 685,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,700. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$22.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.81.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 472.73%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.