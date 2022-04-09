Analyzing Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

This table compares Broadway Financial and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -14.48% -3.73% -0.47% Ottawa Bancorp 18.91% N/A N/A

This table compares Broadway Financial and Ottawa Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $27.97 million 3.95 -$4.05 million ($0.14) -11.00 Ottawa Bancorp $15.36 million 2.65 $2.90 million $1.03 14.17

Ottawa Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Broadway Financial and Ottawa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ottawa Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, non-residential real estate, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, consumer direct, and purchased auto loans; motor vehicle, home improvement, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity and small personal credit lines; and student loans. The company also provides cash management solutions, such as remote deposit capture, automated clearing house/payroll direct deposit, and merchant services, as well as commercial leasing services. In addition, it offers notary, lamination, night depository, document faxing, money gift envelopes, gift and travel cards, and coin counting, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital banking services. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Ottawa, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.