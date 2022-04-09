Analyzing PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) & WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

22.7% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp 24.98% 14.60% 1.64% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PDL Community Bancorp and WCF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDL Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.45%. Given PDL Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PDL Community Bancorp is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $101.74 million 2.53 $25.42 million $0.72 14.49 WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PDL Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; consumer and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes and safe bonds; order checks; and other products. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.