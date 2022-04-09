AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.020 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ($0.02)-$0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $23.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 624,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

