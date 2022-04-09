AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.020 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ($0.02)-$0.02 EPS.
NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $23.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.
AngioDynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.