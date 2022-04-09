Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Receives €65.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €65.57 ($72.05).

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($82.97) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.