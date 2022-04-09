ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,835 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,498,000 after buying an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 12.3% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,891,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in ANSYS by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 10.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $303.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.79.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

