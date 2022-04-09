Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $25.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $37.39.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems. The firm operates through the following segments: The Americas; Australia and New Zealand; International Class III; and Digital. It offers products and services, including electronic gaming machines, video lottery terminal systems and casino management systems.

